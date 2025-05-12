In brief: 'Peacemaker' season 2 teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has arrived. Max also announced the new season will debut Aug. 21 on the streaming platform. The DC Studios show was created for TV by James Gunn. John Cena stars as the titular Peacemaker in all eight episodes of season 2. This time around, the vigilante superhero struggles to reconcile his past with his new sense of purpose ...

ABC has renewed several of its shows for new seasons, including American Idol. Deadline reports that the singing competition show will return for a ninth season on ABC and its 24th season overall. Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank and America's Funniest Home Videos will also return for new seasons on the network ...

Omigod, you guys! The Legally Blonde prequel series Elle has added five new cast members, according to Variety. Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet and Lisa Yamada have joined the cast of the Prime Video series in recurring guest star roles. The upcoming show follows Elle Woods during her high school years ...

