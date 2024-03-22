In Brief: Pete Davidson announces 'Bupkis' won't return on Peacock, and more

Pete Davidson has revealed that his semi-autobiographical Peacock comedy Bupkis will not return for a second season. "I've always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family," Davidson said in a statement obtained by Variety on Thursday. "After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way ... I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful." Edie Falco played Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci portrayed his grandfather in the series. Season 1 also featured guest appearances from Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlie Day and Ray Romano, among others ...

NBC has renewed the dramas Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., as well as Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. The status of Law & Order: Organized Crime is "still under discussion," per the network. The Chicago shows are the top three Wednesday shows this season in total viewers, while the 25th season of Law & Order: SVU -- the longest-running primetime drama in American TV history -- is Thursday's #1 entertainment show in the 18-49 demo

Kyle Schmid has been tapped to play the younger version of special agent Michael "Mike" Franks in CBS' upcoming prequel series NCIS: Origins, according to Entertainment Weekly. Set in 1991, the new show "follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs -- played by Austin Stowell ... as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks," as reported

