In brief: Quentin Tarantino set for new acting role and more

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster is setting up her next TV series. Deadline reports Foster's next rom-com series is being developed at Hulu. The show is a currently untitled project about a destination wedding. It is described as a sweeping ensemble piece following a group of couples and singles whose stories intersect over the course of a long weekend ...

Quentin Tarantino is set for an upcoming acting role. Variety reports that the director will star in the film Only What We Carry alongside Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella and Charlotte Gainsbourg. This marks his biggest acting role since the 1996 film From Dusk Til Dawn. Lizzy McAlpine will make her feature film acting debut in the movie, which has wrapped production in Deauville, France ...

Zooey Deschanel is set to star alongside Caleb Hearon, Kyle Marvin and Jaboukie Young-White in the new comedy Trash Mountain. The film follows a young gay man, played by Hearon, who comes home to Missouri after his father, who was a hoarder, dies. Colin Trevorrow will produce the film from director Kris Rey ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.