In Brief: SAG-AFTRA negotiations seeing progress, and more

King of Staten Island star Bill Burr's directorial debut, Old Dads, hung on to the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 for the October 23-29 viewing period. The film tacked an additional 16.3 million views, up from the premiere weekend's 13.3 million views. The comedy, starring Burr, along with Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine, has racked up 29.6 million views in its first 10 days of availability...

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Tyler Kinney's Chicago Fire character Kelly Severide will return for the NBC drama's 12th season, though it's unclear if he's back for good or just for a few episodes. Kinney took a leave of absence from the series at the end of the 2022-23 season for a personal matter, according to the outlet. Chicago Fire dealt with Severide's absence by explaining that the character was attending an arson investigation program, leaving the door open for a possible return...

The Voice has tapped Wynonna Judd as a Mega Mentor for its current 24th season. The Grammy-winning singer and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee will mentor the remaining contestants, alongside coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani as their teams get ready for three-way Knockouts, beginning November 6. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC...

After breaking off talks on Tuesday, December 31, studio-side sources told ABC News that while talks with SAG-AFTRA reps are headed in the right direction and a deal could be imminent, they also warned that it could take days to work through remaining issues. Multiple prominent actors have expressed optimism as well. AI still remains as one of the sticking points. The studios say their 2024 film slates will be in jeopardy if a deal isn't reached this week. Talks are set to resume on Wednesday...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.