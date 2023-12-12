In Brief: 'Saw' franchise grinds on, and more

Hacks' Megan Stalter and The White Lotus' Will Sharpe have been tapped to star in Too Much, an upcoming Netflix comedy series from Girls creator Lena Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber. Stalter plays a 30-something workaholic New Yorker nursing a broken heart. Looking to put her past behind her, she moves to London, where she hooks up with Sharpe's character, who is "less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant's drunken roommate," per the streaming service. "Now they have to ask themselves, 'Do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?'" The project marks Dunham's first series since HBO's Camping...

Netflix has picked up the adult animated series Blue Eye Samurai for a second season. Blue Eye Samurai follows Mizu — voiced by PEN15's Maya Erskine — "a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge," according to Netflix. George Takei, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park and Kenneth Branagh round out the main voice cast, with Stephanie Hsu and Ming-Na Wen in supporting roles...

Three months after releasing Saw X, Lionsgate on Monday, December 11, announced the next installment of the long-running horror franchise, along with a release date. "The game continues. 9.27.24," Lionsgate posted on Instagram. Saw X, which hit theaters last September, grossed $53 million in North America and $107 million globally...

