In brief: 'Shark Tank' season 17 guest Sharks announced and more

ABC has announced the guest Sharks who will appear on Shark Tank season 17. They include Allison Ellsworth, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian, Kendra Scott, Michael Strahan, Fawn Weaver and Rashaun Williams. The unscripted series returns for season 17 on ABC and Hulu Wednesdays this fall ...

Andrew Garfield has officially boarded Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Artificial. Variety reports the actor has signed on for the film; we previously reported he was in talks to star. According to Deadline, Cooper Koch has also joined the film, which is described to be a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence ...

Emily is back in Italy. Luca Zaia, the mayor of Venice, Italy, has confirmed that Emily in Paris will film in the historic city from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25. He shared the news about the Netflix show in an Instagram post, where he also saluted the Veneto Film commission and a local production company for its help in securing the location for the show ...

