In Brief: Stallone's Netflix doc to close Toronto Film Fest, and more

Netflix dropped the trailer to the steamy new thriller Fair Play on Tuesday. The feature stars Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Solo's Alden Ehrenreich, respectively as Emily and Luke, a couple whose forbidden office romance while working at the same cutthroat hedge fund pushes their relationship to the brink when Emily gets promoted over Luke. Fair Play premieres October 13 on Netflix...

Sylvester Stallone's Netflix documentary Sly has been tapped to close the Toronto Film Festival on September 17. As a Netflix title, the retrospective documentary, per the streamer, "offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life." Sly launches in November on Netflix...

The Los Angeles County coroner's office has revealed that former child actor Austin Majors, best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz, son of Dennis Franz's Detective Andy Sipowicz, on NYPD Blue, died at 27 as the result of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to Entertainment Weekly. The case remains open. Majors' other credits included series ER, NCIS, Desperate Housewives and How I Met Your Mother, as well as the films Treasure Planet, The Price of Air, Little Manhattan and The Ant Bully...

