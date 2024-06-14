In Brief: 'Station 19' vet Jason George returning to 'Grey's', and more

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the third and final season to its swords and fjords drama Vikings: Valhalla. The streamer teases, "In pursuit of a new Viking home, our heroes must venture further than they ever have before. From Constantinople to Greenland to the edge of the known world. But before they can set sail for new horizons, they must travel back to where it all started for one last battle." The show debuts on Netflix July 11 ...

With the spin-off Station 19 now shuttered, one of its stars, Jason George, is returning to the hospital where his character, Ben Warren, got his start. George is returning to Grey's Anatomy as a series regular. The character previously appeared as a surgical resident who decided to hang up his stethoscope to become a fireman, explaining his lead role in Station 19 ...

A cause of death has been revealed for Ben Potter, a popular YouTuber known as Comicstorian. According to information from the Colorado State Patrol quoted by Deadline, the 40-year-old was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the morning of Saturday, June 8. A social media post from his wife, Nathalie, had previously said he had died from "an unfortunate accident." Police sources quoted by the trade say they do not suspect drugs, alcohol or speeding caused the crash, which resulted after his vehicle drifted off the highway. Potter was famous for deep dives into the lore of Marvel and DC comics, and he had some 3 million followers on YouTube ...

