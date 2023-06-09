In Brief: Sunday's writer-free Tony Awards packed with performances; Hulu preps 'Vanderpump Villa', and more

This Sunday's writer-free Tony Awards telecast won't be lacking for musical performances. Viewers will see snippets of Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. There will be additional performances from Joaquina Kalukango, 2022 Tony-winner for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Paradise Square, the casts of A Beautiful Noise and Funny Girl. There will also be a salute to 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients Joel Grey and John Kander. The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, airs live from the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 8 p.m. ET on CBS...

The CW has picked up Sullivan's Crossing for a second season -- months ahead of the series' scheduled fall debut. The drama, based on novels by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who finds herself in legal trouble and returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson)...

Hulu on Thursday gave a 10-episode series order for Vanderpump Villa. The new unscripted series, "will follow the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump's luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests," per the streamer. A launch date has yet to be announced...

