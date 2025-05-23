In brief: 'The Buccaneers' season 2 trailer, and more

The trailer for Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers season 2 has arrived. Soundtracked to Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!," the trailer shows Kristine Frøseth's Nan adjusting to her new role as duchess and gives a quick glimpse at a new character played by Leighton Meester. Season 2 debuts June 18 …

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is teaming up with rock legend Mick Jagger for a new biopic on rock 'n' roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe, according to Deadline. Ellis-Taylor has been tapped to write the movie, while Jagger is on to produce. The film has been granted the rights to Tharpe's music catalog, as well as the definitive biography of Tharpe, who died in 1973 …

Tony winners James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale are all returning to the stage in the Broadway play ART. Previews begin Aug. 28, with an official opening night scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Music Box Theatre. The production will have a limited 17-week engagement …

