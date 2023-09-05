In Brief: 'The Crown' tease; 'How I Met Your Father' cancelled, and more

Netflix's hit series The Crown is gearing up for its sixth and final season, promising a royal wedding but not that of Princes William or Harry. Netflix took to social media Monday, September 4, to tease, "After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season." Included was a photo of an invitation to Prince Charles' 2005 wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles. The series, spanning six seasons with three casts over seven years, will conclude later this year. Dominic West will reprise his role as Charles, with Olivia Williams as Camilla...

Hulu has decided to pull the plug on How I Met Your Father after just two seasons. Starring Hilary Duff, How I Met Your Father concluded its second season in July, leaving the titular question unanswered. The show serves as a spinoff to the popular How I Met Your Mother, set in the same New York City universe and featuring guest appearances from original cast members like Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris. The series also starred Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Christopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma, and Tien Tran with Kim Cattrall narrating the series...

Gary Wright, best known for his 70s hit songs "Dream Weaver" and "Love Is Alive," died Monday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, after a long health battle, his son told Chicago's ABC7. He was 80. His son, Justin, said his father had been suffering with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia for the past six years...

Robert Klane, the creative force behind beloved comedy classics like Weekend at Bernie's and Where's Poppa?, as well as the director of the disco-era hit "Thank God It's Friday," has passed away at the age of 81. He succumbed to kidney failure after a prolonged illness at his Woodland Hills, California, residence. Klane's screenwriting repertoire includes films such as National Lampoon's European Vacation, The Man With One Red Shoe, and Unfaithfully Yours. He also made notable contributions to television, penning episodes for MASH and directing The Odd Couple: Together Again. Klane's work on Tracey Takes On… earned him an Emmy Award in 1997...

