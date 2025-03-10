In Brief: 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer and more

The official trailer for season 2 of The Last of Us has been unveiled. The new footage reveals tension between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) following the events of last season, as well as a look at some of the new characters joining this season, including Kaitlyn Dever's Abby and Jeffrey Wright's Isaac Dixon. Season 2 debuts on HBO and Max April 13.

With Love, Meghan — Meghan Markle's cooking and lifestyle Netflix show — is getting another season. Just three days after the show's debut, the Duchess of Sussex shared on Instagram Friday that the show had been renewed for a second season, writing in part, "I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan,' is coming!"

The Voice has revealed its advisors for the battle rounds. Cynthia Erivo will be advising Michael Buble's team, while Kate Hudson is advising Adam Levine's team. R&B singer Coco Jones will be giving her expertise to John Legend's team, and country group Little Big Town shares their wisdom with Kelsea Ballerini's team. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

It seems Michael B. Jordan has found his leading lady for the upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. Deadline reports Bones and All actress Taylor Russell has landed the role. In addition to starring, Jordan is producing and directing the film.

