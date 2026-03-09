In brief: 'The Night Agent' renewed for season 4 and more

The Night Agent has been renewed for season 4. Netflix has renewed the action drama series for a fourth season, which will film in Los Angeles. The show's creator, executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan said, "It's been a wild ride filming The Night Agent in five countries across three continents to this point and we're so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into season 4. Our writers, our cast and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns and thrills." ...

Julia Fox has joined the cast of the upcoming film Clashing Through the Snow. Deadline reports Fox will be part of the ensemble cast of the Amazon MGM Studios holiday comedy film, which also includes Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage and Paris Hilton ...

Chris Pine is set to star in an upcoming survival thriller film for Netflix. The movie, called Yeti, will also star Iona Bell, Ray Winstone and Sofia Boutella. Michael Chaves directs the movie, which follows a father and daughter who get stranded in the Alps after an avalanche uncovers a predator from under the glacial ice ...

