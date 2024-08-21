In Brief: 'The Room Next Door' teaser, Ilana Glazer comedy special, and more

Julianne Moore stars in the teaser trailer for The Room Next Door, Pedro Almodóvar's first-ever English language film. Tilda Swinton costars in the Sony Pictures Classics film that will make its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2 and open in theaters on Dec. 20. The story follows Moore's Ingrid and Swinton's Martha, women who were close friends while they worked together at a magazine, but have fallen apart as time has gone on. "After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation," the film's official description reads ...

Ilana Glazer is set for a new comedy special. The comedian's new special, called Human Magic, is coming to Hulu. There is currently no release date, though the special was taped in Toronto in May 2024 during Glazer's 48-city tour across North America. It marks their second stand-up special after 2020's Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning, which is available to stream on Prime Video ...

Timothy Olyphant is teaming up with Owen Wilson for a new series at Apple TV+. The untitled golf comedy series, which was picked up for 10 episodes back in March 2024, also stars Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay and Judy Greer. Variety reports Olyphant joins the cast as a guest star, playing a successful former golf pro ...

Sophie Turner is headed back to our TV screens. She stars in the trailer for the upcoming CW series Joan as the titular single mother. The series, which marks Turner's first onscreen role in two years, premieres Oct. 2 ...

