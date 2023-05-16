In Brief: Tony Awards won't be picketed by striking writers, and more

Variety reports that Tony Awards Productions has altered its upcoming awards ceremony to conform with requests made by The Writers Guild of America, the union announced Monday evening. As a result, the WGA no longer has plans to picket the show. Details of the agreement were not revealed. It was believed that Ariana DeBose, who was set to return as host, would've exited the show if it was picketed. The striking Writers Guild of America on Friday denied a request for a waiver to allow for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11...

Peacock on Monday dropped the official trailer for the dark comedic thriller, Based on a True Story. The series stars The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco and The Mindy Project's Chris Messina as a down-on-their-luck husband and wife who attempt to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime as a way of making some extra cash. All eight episodes premiere June 8 on Peacock...

Showtime is looking to revive two of its popular comedy series: Nurse Jackie and Weeds, with respective original stars Edie Falco and Mary-Louise Parker, attached to star and executive produce, sources tell Deadline. Weeds ran on Showtime from 2005-2012, and there was talk of bringing it back on Starz in 2019. Nurse Jackie ran from 2009-2015 and earned five Emmys, including best actress and supporting actress wins for Falco and Merritt Wever, respectively...

Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf, Al Pacino, John Travolta and Courtney Love have joined the cast of David Mamet's JFK assassination thriller Assassination, according to Variety. Per the film's official logline, "1963. During a crucial justice hearing against organized crime, the head of the Chicago mob orders the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr., creating a deadly conspiracy while altering the fate of a nation." The film, written by Mamet and Nicholas Celozzi, based the script on Celozzi's great uncle, Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana, who may have played a significant role in orchestrating Kennedy's assassination...

