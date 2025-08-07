In brief: 'Tulsa King' season 3 teaser and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The teaser trailer for Tulsa King season 3 has arrived. The short, 30-second video finds Sylvester Stallone back in his role as Dwight Manfredi while expanding his empire and facing new enemies. The new season of Tulsa King begins streaming Sept. 21 on Paramount+ ...

Miranda Cosgrove sports a southern accent in the trailer for The Wrong Paris. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming rom-com, which finds an aspiring artist joining a dating show she thinks will get her a free trip to France, only to end up in Paris, Texas, instead. The film arrives on the streaming service on Sept. 12 ...

Did you miss watching F1® The Movie on the big screen? You're in luck. The film, which is Brad Pitt's highest grossing film to date, is racing back to IMAX screens. The rerelease of the Apple Original Film is happening by popular demand, and tickets are on sale now ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!