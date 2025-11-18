In brief: 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' official trailer and more

After the Hunt is heading to Prime Video. The Amazon MGM Studios drama film will arrive on the streaming service on Nov. 20. It stars Julia Roberts as a college professor at a crossroads. Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield also star in the film from director Luca Guadagnino ...

The official trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has arrived. The third installment of Rian Johnson's mystery series will debut in select theaters on Nov. 26 and will stream on Netflix on Dec. 12. It follows Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc as he travels to upstate New York to solve a new murder case. Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church also star ...

A special episode of My Next Guest with David Letterman is coming to Netflix. The host will interview Adam Sandler in this standalone episode of the series, which will premiere on Dec. 1. The pair will discuss Sandler's journey from standup comedian to Saturday Night Live cast member and his movie stardom that followed. The upcoming season 6 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will be available to stream later on in December ...

