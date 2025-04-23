Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.
The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare's play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" on the school bleachers.
This will be Dunham's debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2014.
An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.
