Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.

Carly will be composing the score along with Grammy winner Ethan Gruska, with Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang writing the book.

The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare's play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" on the school bleachers.

This will be Dunham's debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2014.

An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.

