'Carrie' renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

Horror buffs, rejoice!

Prime Video's young adult series Carrie has been renewed for season 2. Written and executive produced by Mike Flanagan, the show's first season debuted Oct. 7 as a modern retelling of Stephen King's 1974 novel of the same name.

The series follows outcast high‑schooler Carrie White, played by Summer H. Howell, who’s isolated by her controlling mother, portrayed by Samantha Sloyan, and faces incessant bullying at her new school. The coming-of-age drama ends with a dramatic prom scene, involving prom court, pigs' blood and telekinesis.

Along with Howell and Sloyan, the season 1 ensemble included Resident Evil's Siena Agudong, Fire Country's Alison Thornton and My Life with the Walter Boys' Joel Oulette.

"For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White's story," Flanagan said in a press release. "From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I'm incredibly grateful for Stephen's trust and support in exploring what comes next."

Although the second season is expanding beyond its source material, King will continue to work on the show as an executive producer.

“I can’t wait for audiences to get to see what’s down the road for Carrie White,” King shared. “Mike Flanagan and I are excited about what comes next. It’s bound to be thrilling.”

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