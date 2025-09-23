'Catfish: The TV Show' canceled at MTV after nine seasons

Catfish: The TV Show has come to an end.

The reality show that helped people discover the truth about suspicious romantic prospects they met online has been canceled at MTV after nine seasons, ABC Audio has learned.

Paramount has notified the show's production company that MTV will pass on future seasons of the show. The network will continue to air past episodes from the show's library. MTV has given the producers permission to shop the series elsewhere.

Nev Schulman hosted the show that was based on the 2010 documentary of the same name. The documentary coined the term "catfish" and detailed Schulman's own experience tracking down a woman he had an online relationship with, not knowing that she was using a fake, online persona.

Shulman developed the show with his brother, Ariel Schulman, and Max Joseph. It debuted in 2012 and spanned over 200 episodes. Its most recent season premiered on April 30, 2024.

Nev Shulman and Joseph hosted the show during its first seven seasons. Joseph was replaced by a group of rotating co-hosts in 2018. Katie Crawford eventually joined as permanent co-host, taking on duties alongside Nev Shulman for 96 episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.