Celebration amid strikes: "Weird Al" Yankovic on the weird timing of Emmy nominations for his "biopic," 'Weird'

There were a lot of mixed emotions in the entertainment industry Wednesday, seeing as scores of nominated writers are already on strike — and actors could soon be, too, if the Screen Actors Guild pulls the trigger after its deadline at midnight.

Weird Al Yankovic is excited that his "biopic," Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, got eight nominations, including an acting nod for star Daniel Radcliffe and an Outstanding Television Movie nom, as well as being honored for its writing.

Yankovic tells ABC Audio the timing is just ... weird. "I am both SAG and I actually joined the WGA earlier this year, like right before the strike," the Grammy winner reveals with a laugh.

Like many, Al wonders what will happen if the writers guild strike lingers on through September, when the Emmys telecast is scheduled to air.

"Obviously in solidarity, I would, you know, not cross any picket lines," he says. "And if the Emmys do happen, you know, I'm not going to show up by myself."

Eric Appel was nominated for writing Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and he tells ABC Audio he'll be on the picket lines Wednesday. He says he's concerned about the looming strike deadline for the actors.

"I don't know whether or not the actors striking speeds things up [or] makes things go longer," he says.

"You know, there's rumors [the producers are] in this for the long haul, and it can go into next year," he continues, calling it "a scary time ... for the entire entertainment industry."

He adds, "I don't know if the Emmys will even happen ... If the Emmys have no writers, then I don't even know if there's a broadcast, you know? If SAG's on strike, there's no actors that are going to show up."

