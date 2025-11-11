Celebrity Veterans: The famous faces who served in America’s Armed Forces

American Flag
By Heather Taylor

From musicians to tv and film stars, here is a list of famous Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

  • Betty White: WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services
  • Drew Carey: Marine Corps
  • Morgan Freeman: Air Force
  • Adam Driver: Marine Corps
  • Ice-T: Army
  • Chuck Norris: Air Force
  • James Earl Jones: Army
  • Gene Hackman: Marine Corps
  • Zach Bryan: Navy
  • Tom Selleck: California Army National Guard
  • Bob Barker: Navy
  • Blippi: Air Force
  • Hugh Hefner: Army
  • Tony Bennett: Army
  • Clint Eastwood: Army
  • Elvis: Army
  • Jimi Hendrix: Army
  • J.R. Martinez: Army
  • David Alvarez: Army
  • Craig Morgan: Army and Army Reserve
  • Bea Arthur: Marine Corps
  • Rob Riggle: Marine Corps
  • Johnny Cash: Air Force
  • George Carlin: Air Force
  • Sunny Anderson: Air Force
  • Montel Williams: Marine Corps and Navy
  • Shauna Rohbock: National Guard
  • Pat Sajak: Army
  • Bob Ross: Air Force
  • Robin Quivers: Air Force
  • Robert Duvall: Army
  • Randy Couture: Army
  • Sinbad: Air Force
  • Willie Nelson: Air Force
  • George Strait: Army
  • MC Hammer: Navy
  • Shaggy: Marine Corps
  • Sturgill Simpson Navy
  • Fred Durst Navy
  • B.B. King: Army
Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!