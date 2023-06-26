Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pine, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington among Hollywood Walk of Fame's 2024 class

On Monday, June 26, The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced its "Class of 2024" for stars who will be honored with the landmark.

Among the honorees in the film category will be the late Chadwick Boseman; Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige; Wonder Woman lead Gal Gadot; actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal; Dungeons & Dragons and Star Trek star Chris Pine; Wednesday's Christina Ricci; Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh; and Chris Meledandri, the CEO of Illumination Entertainment, the blockbuster-minting animation studio behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Minions franchise.

In the TV category, honorees include Emmy winners Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Scandal's Kerry Washington and Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph. Extra and Saved by the Bell's Mario Lopez and The Office producer Michael Schur will also be honored, as well as sportscaster Jim Nantz, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, the co-hosts of the Spanish language television show El Gordo y La Flaca.



Additionally, Jane Krakowski will be given a star in the Live Theaters/Live Performance category, while The Mandalorian star and director Carl Weathers will be honored with a star in the Sports Entertainment category, along with tennis legend Billie Jean King.



Information on when the respective stars' ceremonies will be — including honored recording artists — is forthcoming.

