Christopher Nolan, 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' and more honored at 51st Saturn Awards

While stars of music were being honored at the Grammy Awards, Burbank, California, was the site of the Academy of Science Fiction's 51st annual Saturn Awards.

Presenters and winners included Nicolas Cage, James Cameron, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira, Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart, Ghostbusters' Ernie Hudson, Blue Beetle's Xolo Maridueña and What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén.

Also at the awards show, hosted for the second year in a row by actor/comedian Joel McHale, Christopher Nolan was presented with the Saturn's Visionary Award by Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Keanu Reeves was in attendance to receive the very first Lance Reddick Legacy Award, named in honor of his late John Wick co-star; William Shatner presented Seth MacFarlane with the prestigious Robert Forster Artist's Award, and Jodie Foster was presented with The Life Career Award by her True Detective: Night Country writer-director Issa López.

If the guest list seems impressive, that's nothing new, previous winner Bruce Campbell told ABC Audio. "You want to see famous people in one room? Go to the Saturn Awards," he laughs.

The Evil Dead star explains, "Frank Marshall, okay? He's a big producer ... And you know, we got to be sort of friendly. And I saw him at the Saturn Awards. I'm like, 'Hey, Frank, you know, wow. Great to see you here at the Saturn Awards.' He goes, 'Are you kidding me? The only time I'm going to get an award is here he goes. I've been nominated for ten Academy Awards. I'll never get one of them. I've got three Saturns.'"

Here's a list of this year's winners:

VISIONARY AWARD – Christopher Nolan

ROBERT FORSTER ARTIST'S AWARD - Seth MacFarlane

GEORGE PAL MEMORIAL AWARD – Dave Filoni

THE DAN CURTIS LEGACY AWARD – The Walking Dead Franchise

LANCE REDDICK LEGACY AWARD – Keanu Reeves

LIFE CAREER AWARD – Jodie Foster

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast

FILM

BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM - Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST FANTASY FILM - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

BEST HORROR FILM - Talk to Me

BEST SUPERHERO FILM - Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM - Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

BEST THRILLER FILM - Oppenheimer

BEST ANIMATED FILM - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST INDEPENDENT FILM - Pearl

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM - Sisu

BEST FILM DIRECTION

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST FILM SCREENWRITING



Avatar: The Way of Water - James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver

BEST ACTOR IN A FILM

Harrison Ford - Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM



Margot Robbie - Barbie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM



Nicolas Cage - Renfield

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM



Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A FILM



Xolo Maridueña - Blue Beetle

BEST FILM MUSIC

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - John Williams

BEST FILM MAKE-UP

The Covenant - Donald Mowat

BEST FILM VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett

BEST FILM COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood

BEST FILM EDITING

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

TELEVISION

BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES

Star Trek: Picard

BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES

Superman & Lois

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE/THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES

Outlander

BEST TELEVISION PRESENTATION

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night

BEST ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

BEST NEW GENRE TELEVISION SERIES

Star Wars: Andor

BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES

The Last of Us

BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES

Wednesday

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES



Patrick Stewart - Star Trek: Picard

BEST ACTRESS IN A TEVISION SERIES

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Jonathan Frakes - Star Trek: Picard

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Jeri Ryan - Star Trek: Picard

BEST FEATURED GUEST STAR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Paul Wesley - Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds

BEST YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

HOME MEDIA

BEST 4K HOME MEDIA RELEASE



John Wick, Chapter 4 - 4K - Lionsgate Home Entertainment

BEST FILM HOME MEDIA COLLECTION



Superman 1978-1987 4K Collection - Warner Home Video

BEST CLASSIC FILM HOME MEDIA RELEASE



Invaders from Mars 4K (Ignite)

