Ciara Miller, Tefi Pessoa named new hosts of 'Love Island USA' companion series 'Aftersun'

Ciara Miller attends the 'Your Friends & Neighbors' season 2 premiere at New York Historical on March 30, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) | Tefi Pessoa attends the world premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Lincoln Center in New York, New York, on April 20, 2026. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Two new bombshells are entering the villa.

Summer House star Ciara Miller has joined Love Island USA as the new cohost of the show's companion series, Aftersun. She will now host the reality dating competition series' aftershow alongside Tefi Pessoa.

Peacock made the announcement in a post on Instagram Monday. "We had to pull these two for a chat," the post's caption reads.

Love Island USA season 8 will premiere to Peacock on June 2 at 9 p.m. ET. It will once again take place in Fiji with Ariana Madix returning as host.

The series follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. "Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to season 7's official synopsis. "Temptations rise and drama ensues as new 'bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

There is currently no word on who the new Islanders and bombshells will be.

Love Island USA Aftersun was previously hosted by The Traitors star Maura Higgins. Higgins and Miller are confirmed to be competing against each other on the upcoming season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.

In other Love Island USA news, its spinoff series Love Island Games has been renewed for season 3. Madix, who hosts the program, confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram Story Monday. She also shared an Instagram Story post about Miller and Pessoa joining the Love Island universe, writing, "welcome to the villa ... can't wait to show you around."

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