'Clayface' role goes Tom Rhys Harries in upcoming DC Studios film

DC Studios has found its Clayface.

Relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the titular lead role in the upcoming film Clayface. DC Studios head James Gunn announced the decision in a post shared to Threads on Tuesday.

"After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in @tomrhysharries," Gunn wrote. "Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan."

The Batman director Reeves is producing Clayface from a script by Flanagan, who is known for his Netflix horror projects The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Harries is a Welsh actor known for the Apple TV+ series Suspicion, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman and The Return.

The Clayface story follows a B-movie actor who drinks a substance that is supposed to help his career and instead causes him to be made up entirely of clay, according to Variety.

Gunn officially announced the Clayface film was coming in a post to social media in December 2024.

"Exciting news out of @DCOfficial Studios today as #Clayface, a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit," Gunn wrote at the time.

Clayface will open in theaters on Sept. 11, 2026.

