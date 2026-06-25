Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in 'Sense and Sensibility' official trailer

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood and George MacKay as Edward Ferrars in 'Sense and Sensibility.' (Focus Features)

The official trailer for the upcoming Sense and Sensibility film has arrived.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will star as Elinor in the adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, which arrives to theaters on Oct. 16.

Also starring are Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood, Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Georgia Oakley directs the movie for Focus Features and Working Title. Bestselling author Diana Reid adapted Austen's book for the film's screenplay. This adaptation is "an irresistible new take on Jane Austen's iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood," according to an official description.

Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.

The new trailer shows off this take on the classic story, with sisters Elinor and Marianne navigating their lives and considering the possibility of romantic love.

"The man who loves me must burn with it, with all his passions, without the lightest restraint or hesitation," Creed-Miles' Marianne says in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Marianne saying, "I think a man ought to be at least artificially passionate or he'd be sincerely dull," before admitting to her sister, "I require so much."

The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020's Emma. Sense and Sensibility was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

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