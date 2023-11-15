Dakota Johnson gets into the Spider-Verse in 'Madame Web' trailer

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the trailer to its latest Spider-Man adjacent adventure, Madame Web.

Based very loosely on the Marvel Comics character Cassandra Webb, the movie has Dakota Johnson playing the title character, a paramedic in Manhattan who begins to have clairvoyant visions.

Set to Billie Eilish's "bury a friend," the trailer sees Webb in a diner when a black-clad, Spider-Man clone enters to terrorize the patrons. She tries to fight back and is killed. We then see her revived and able to live that moment again with better results.

Cassandra Webb soon finds her life is entangled with both the baddie and a trio of young women.

According to Sony Pictures, the "standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines" sees Webb "forced to confront revelations about her past" as "she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Some of those futures involve them wearing Spidey-like suits, which is apparently why the big, bad Ezekiel Sims (played by Tahar Rahim) wants to use his own clairvoyant powers to stop them from becoming heroes.

Cassandra Webb was first introduced in the pages of Marvel Comics' Spider-Man #210 in 1980.

She's not a female Spider-Man. Instead, Cassandra was actually a frail mutant with psychic and other abilities, whose powerful mind was trapped in a body confined to a hospital bed due to the degenerative neuromuscular condition myasthenia gravis.

Her powers were then transferred to another, Julia Carpenter, Sydney Sweeney's character in this movie.

Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Emma Roberts and Isabela Merced also star in Madame Web, which swings into theaters February 14.

