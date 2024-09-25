'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Which 2 celebs went home in the double elimination?

Dancing with the Stars brought the glamour and magic of the movies to the ballroom Tuesday for an Oscars-themed night.

The stars of season 33 hit the dance floor and jived, quickstepped, foxtrotted and more in dances inspired by Academy Award-nominated films as they vied for perfect tens from the judges.

But only one couple was able to achieve the highest score of the night with their scene-stealing choreography, and two couples were sent home in a double elimination.

At the end of the night, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, as well as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey and her pro partner, Ezra Sosa, were sent home.

Spelling called her experience on DWTS an "unbelievable" one and told her five children, "I love you. You can do anything you put your mind to."

For her part, when asked what she was going to take away from her time on DWTS, Delvey replied, "Nothing."

Delvey later told Good Morning America her favorite part of her DWTS experience was "getting eliminated."

The top score of the night went to actress Chandler Kinney and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong. The duo performed a moving rhumba to "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie film.

Combining the scores from the premiere episode and Tuesday's episode, these are the scores for all remaining couples:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong – 47

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach – 44

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson – 43

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold – 43

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson – 41

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy – 40

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten – 39

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko – 38

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber – 38

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater – 31

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart – 30

Dancing with the Stars season 33 will return for a two-night event on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, with both episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

