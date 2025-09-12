David Bowie’s favorite songs listed on newly discovered document

A list of David Bowie’s favorite songs has been released ahead of the opening of the David Bowie Centre in London.
Described as a “permanent home for David Bowie’s archive”, the center will house 90,000 artifacts from Bowie’s life.
One piece in the collection is a document with Bowie’s favorite songs. Titled “Memo for radio show- list of favourite records”, the note lists fifteen songs by artists including Miles Davis, The Beatles, and Sonic Youth.
Here is the complete list:
Ralph Vaughan Williams – “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”
Richard Strauss – “Four Last Songs”
Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – “Right Now Right Now”
Little Richard – “True Fine Mama”
The Hollywood Argyles – “Sho Know a Lot About Love”
Miles Davis – “Some Day My Prince Will Come”
Charles Mingus – “Ecclusiastics”
Jeff Beck – “Beck’s Bolero”
Legendary Stardust Cowboy – “I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship”
The Beatles – “Across the Universe”
Ronnie Spector – “Try Some, Buy Some”
Roxy Music – “Mother of Pearl”
Edgar Froese – “Epsilon in Malaysian Pale”
The Walker Brothers – “The Electrician”Sonic Youth – “Tom Violence”