'Despicable Me 4' helps give AMC theaters their biggest weekend of the year so far

For America's largest theater chain, all the fireworks this weekend over July 4 weren't just in the sky.

AMC, which owns more than 11,000 movie screens in this country, has announced that this past weekend was its biggest of 2024 so far, with more than four million people taking in a flick.

Attendance was buoyed by both the holiday weekend's first and second place box office finishers. Despicable Me 4 earned a whopping $122.9 million over the extended five-day weekend while Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 earned $30 million over the traditional three-day weekend time frame. After four weeks in theaters, the latter film has earned more than $1.21 billion worldwide.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, "Needless to say, we are quite pleased to see the strong showing from our U.S. moviegoers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performance of Despicable Me 4 reinforces that this is a successful and beloved franchise, and we send our congratulations and gratitude to our partners at Universal and Illumination."

He added, "It's also important to note that AMC's weekend was driven by the wide-ranging appeal of several movies that offer distinct and diverse options."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.