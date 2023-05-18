Disney grounding its 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser attraction in September

Disney is closing its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World Resort later this year, the company announced Thursday.

The vacation experience, which launched in March 2022 and provided guests with an immersive two-night adventure that blended Star Wars-like interiors with live entertainment like alien lounge singers and a live-action role-play element for guests, will embark on its "final voyage" September 28 to 30.

The hotel attraction, set aboard a cruise ship in space, had been praised for its innovation, but derided online after its launch in 2022 when fans found out a two-night stay could run as much as $6,000 for a family of four.

The statement announcing the closure alluded to the latter, noting, "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

