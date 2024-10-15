Disney Jr. following a young Tony Stark with animated Marvel's 'Iron Man and his Awesome Friends'

Disney Jr. announced on Tuesday it has greenlighted the first preschool Iron Man series, the animated Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

Following the hit kid-skewing Spider-Man and His Awesome Friends, the new show centers on a young Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Mason Blomberg) "and his world-saving besties," Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Kapri Ladd) and Amadeus Cho aka Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn).

The producers tease that the show "follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. ... The young trio work together to make the world a better place, protecting their city and each other."

From Disney Branded Television, the series is currently in production and slated for a summer 2025 premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

