"Do what you want. I got paid already": Michael J. Fox on rumors of a 'Back to the Future' reboot

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

Michael J. Fox doesn't think his beloved Back to the Future films should be remade, but in a conversation with Variety, the actor joked, "I'm not fanatical. Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

That said, Fox expresses, "I don't think it needs to be."

The Emmy-winning actor and Parkinson's advocate explains the trilogy's director, Robert Zemeckis, and co-writer Bob Gale are fiercely protective of the franchise. Fox added, "I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

Fox also addressed that at some point, he's "sure somebody thought about" a fourth film in the BTTF franchise, but allows, "But I was in the early stages of Parkinson's at that point, so I don't know that I would have wanted to take that on. Right after [1990's] Part III had done well, there might have been conversations about it, but I never got involved in them."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!