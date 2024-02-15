'Dune: Part Two' shocker: Anya Taylor-Joy joins ensemble in major role

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

By Mary Pat Thompson

Just when you thought the star-studded cast of Dune: Part Two couldn't shine any brighter, it's now confirmed Anya Taylor-Joy is part of the film's ensemble.

The actress walked the sand-filled red carpet of the London premiere of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel on Thursday, confirming her appearance in the project. She posed with her fellow co-stars, which include A-listers Timothée ChalametZendayaAustin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Rumors swirled online in the days leading up to its world premiere about Taylor-Joy possibly appearing in the movie. It all started when fans noticed the film-sharing social media app Letterboxd listed Taylor-Joy in the credits of Dune: Part Two for a short period of time. While the credit has since been deleted, screenshots circulated, fueling hype about a potential appearance from the actress.

Variety confirmed Taylor-Joy does appear in the film as a major character from the franchise that they did not spoil.

Dune: Part Two arrives in theaters on March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!