Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and more announced as Oscar presenters

On Thursday, the producers of the 96th Academy Awards telecast announced another round of presenters.

Among them are Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Kate McKinnon, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Bad Bunny and Ramy Youssef.

Also added were previous Oscar winners Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence and Octavia Spencer.

They will be joining previously announced Academy Award-winning presenters Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Al Pacino, Sam Rockwell and Michelle Yeoh in welcoming the night's new crop of winners.

More announcers will be revealed the closer we get to the big show, which airs live on ABC on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. ET.

