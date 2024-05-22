Dwayne Johnson wraps up work on 'Moana 2'

Dwayne Johnson says he's wrapped up his work on Moana 2.

On Monday, the actor shared a series of photos on Instagram of him in a recording studio with his daughter.

"That's an official wrap (for now) on MAUI's portion of our upcoming MOANA 2," he wrote.

"As you see I had the greatest motivation to help me push thru to keep me strong," Johnson added, referring to his daughter, who appears in the photos. "The more down this windy road of life I go, the more I realize that my greatest and most comforting inspiration and joy, is being loved by my daughters."

"I have a feeling this little one already knows about her daddy," Johnson said. "Thanks everyone for your amazing support."

Johnson, who is a father of three daughters, plays Maui, a boisterous demigod in the hit Disney film.

In February, it was announced by Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger that a sequel to the 2016 movie will arrive in November. The announcement came with an epic photo and video teaser.

According to Disney, the animated musical will follow Moana on "an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui."

"Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced," ABC News' parent company continues.

Along with Johnson, Auli'i Cravalho will return to voice Moana.

Moana 2 opens in theaters Nov. 27.

