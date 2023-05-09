E! gathering reality TV's worst baddies for 'House of Villains'

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Stephen Iervolino

Normally, you have to watch a reality show to see who becomes the baddie, but E! has taken the legwork out of the equation with an upcoming series called House of Villains.

Joel McHale will host the Big Brother-style "outrageously sinister competition elimination series," which E! says "brings 10 of reality television's most iconic and infamous villains under one roof."

"They must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize and the title of 'America’s Ultimate Supervillain.'"

The show was part of NBCUniversal's announcement of its upcoming unscripted shows on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!