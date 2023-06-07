Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl reflect on 'Grey's Anatomy' in "Actors on Actors" chat

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl reunited to reflect on their residency on the ABC's hit medical drama.

The actresses, who played Meredith Grey and Izzie Stevens, respectively, recently took part in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series and reminisced about working on the landmark show, having been part of the cast when it premiered in 2005.

While Heigl said she "hasn't gone there yet" and watched Grey's with her eldest daughter Naleigh, Pompeo revealed she has tried to watch it with her eldest daughter Stella.

Pompeo said Stella came up to her and said it was "embarrassing and weird" that all her friends had seen the show and she hadn't, so Pompeo decided they'd take the plunge together.

"At first I was like, 'Oh, this is so amazing, and we're going to watch it together,'" she recalled. "And then it was episode after episode after episode, and I was just like, 'I don't have the stamina for this! I filmed all these episodes. I did it. I can't now go back and watch it again.'"

Unlike Pompeo, Heigl revealed when she was on the show, she watched every episode as it aired.



Meredith left Seattle during season 19 and popped back up in the season finale -- and Pompeo said that won't be the last we see of the titular character.



"I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time," Pompeo teased. "It's not a complete goodbye, and I think we've got an interesting story to tell."

Pompeo explained in September, she'll start working on a Hulu series that's under the working title of The Orphan.

"I haven't played another character in 18 years," she said of the "intense" part. "That's crazy -- crazy town, crazy town," she added.

