Elvis' hair has left the building: Warner Bros. Pictures teases Austin Butler and company in 'Dune: Part Two'

Warner Bros. Pictures on Tuesday released the first footage for the follow-up to its adaptation of the sci-fi classic Dune, ahead of a full trailer release Wednesday, May 3.

In the snippet, we see someone sticking a device known as a thumper into the sand. The device creates vibrations in the ground and can be used to summon one of the desert planet Arrakis' feared sandworms.

We also see quick glimpses of all the main characters, including returning stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani and Dave Bautista's Glossu Rabban; newcomer Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan is also there, and sporting a completely shaved head and eyebrows; so is Elvis Oscar nominee Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha.

Denis Villeneuve is back to direct the Dune: Part Two, coming to theaters November 3.

