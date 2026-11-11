'Emily in Paris' gets nostalgic final season teaser trailer

Au revoir, Emily in Paris.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for the sixth and final season of its popular romance series.

Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. The sixth season was filmed in both France and Greece. Darren Star created the show, which he also executive produces and writes for.

"Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties," according to an official logline for the season. "But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she’s built in Paris."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Minnie Driver and Paul Forman also star in season 6 the romance series.

The teaser looks back at all six seasons of the popular series, showing off all the friends Emily has made and romances she has been swept up in. It then shows new footage of Emily and Mindy (Park) deciding to vacation in Greece, which just so happens to be where Gabriel (Bravo) is living and working.

The pair run in to him at an outdoor market. "What are you doing here?" Mindy asks Gabriel as they all reunite.

Gabriel then asks them: "Are you ready?"

We aren't sure what exactly Gabriel's preparing them for, but he may as well have been asking fans of the show if they are ready to say goodbye. Netflix subscribers will do just that when Emily in Paris season 6 debuts on Dec. 24.

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