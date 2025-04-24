'Emily in Paris' star Camille Razat on leaving the show: 'Thank you for the beautiful ride'

Au revoir, Camille.

Emily in Paris star Camille Razat has broken her silence on her decision to leave the Netflix series after being a part of the main cast for four seasons. The actress confirmed the news of her departure in a lengthy post shared to Instagram.

"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," Razat wrote. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories."

Razat, who played Camille, Emily's friend and rival for her beau Gabriel's heart, thanked the show's creator Darren Star, Netflix and Paramount Pictures "for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life."

The actress isn't saying no to making future appearances on the show, it seems, as she thanked Star and the team for "leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world."

She also offered some explanation as to why she decided to leave the series.

"This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end," Razat said. "It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons."

Razat ended her message by saying she has nothing but love for everyone involved with Emily in Paris.

"I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way," Razat said. "Thank you for the beautiful ride."

Production on season 5 of Emily in Paris begins in May. They will film in Rome first before moving to Paris. The season is set to debut on Netflix later in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.