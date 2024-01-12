Emmys saluting 75 Most Impactful TV Moments, will highlight classic shows

The Television Academy on Friday revealed its list of the 75 Most Impactful TV Moments to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Emmy Awards.

Included in the list, which was compiled by industry members along with "a select group of academic professionals," are Neil Armstrong's "One Small Step for Man" speech, televised as he set foot on the moon, as well as Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have A Dream" speech.

For every historic moment listed, there are memorable moments in pop culture history. Included are Sammy Davis Jr.'s kiss of Carroll O'Connor's bigoted Archie Bunker on All in the Family; Linus telling Charlie Brown the true meaning of Christmas during Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown; and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Elaine running afoul of Larry Thomas' Yev Kassem aka the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld.

The whole list can be found here.

Additionally, to celebrate the Emmy's diamond anniversary, the academy announced that Monday night's telecast on Fox will feature cast reunions and tributes to The Sopranos, Cheers, Martin, Grey's Anatomy, Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update, All in the Family, Ally McBeal and I Love Lucy.

Among those former cast members returning will be Martin's Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold; The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli; Ally McBeal's Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows; and Grey's stars Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson.

Additionally, host Anthony Anderson announced that winners won't have to worry about "walk-off" music cutting their speeches short — they'll have to deal with the show's resident "enforcer," his mom, Doris Bowman aka Mama Doris.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.