Enjoy every bite with this guide to guilt-free holiday indulging

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with many wonderful treats.
Often times indulging in these delicious sweets and meals leads to guilt or worry about packing on holiday pounds.
Digestive expert Dr. Julie Gatza offers a “Healthy Holiday Eating 101″ guide with seven golden rules to help you enjoy holiday meals while maintaining your waistline.
- Eat only when you’re hungry: Drink water first because sometimes what feels like hunger is actually thirst. Also, don’t eat out of routine, boredom, or obligation.
- Mindful food combining: Stick to one type of food at a time, starting with protein to stimulate digestive enzymes.
- Avoid eating when stressed or unwell: Your body will prioritize healing over digestion, so stick to soup or juices that have minimal digestive effort when you are not feeling 100%.
- Chew thoroughly: Aim for 22 chews per bite to signal the brain for proper digestion.
- Shun over-processed foods: Overcooking and overprocessing foods can break down important digestive enzymes.
- Conduct a food background check: Seek out fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and avoid food with lots of chemicals.
- Utilize spices and natural digestive aids: Help your digestion with ginger, turmeric, pineapple, or hot peppers. Pro tip: If you don’t have any spices or ingredients that can help act as a digestion aid, grab a jar of baby food because it is “pre-digested” and does not have chemical additives.