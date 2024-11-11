Essence Atkins says 'Poppa's House' is for 'people who want to laugh' and those who grew up on classic sitcoms

Essence Atkins stars on the new sitcom Poppa's House with Damon Wayans Sr. and his namesake son, Damon Wayans Jr. As one would imagine, her experience working with the comedians on set has been nothing short of laughter.

"It's fun. We laugh all day. We try to make each other laugh all day. We are constantly kind of mining for what is funny and trying things. And sometimes they work and sometimes we know they don't," she tells ABC Audio. "We make fun of ourselves, but it's such a playful atmosphere."

This energy permeates across the screen to viewers, as she says the show is for "people who want to laugh" and "people who feel like the world is worlding and ... need to laugh."

"You can look forward to laughter — real laughter, like, out loud, not where you're just like, 'Oh that's funny,' but like, you actually are laughing," Essence says of Poppa's House. "And I think you can look forward to stories that you will find a point of view that you connect with."

She adds the show is also for "people who grew up with the classic sitcoms and loved them because we definitely have a throwback kind of feel."

"I think if you loved My Wife and Kids, or if you loved Half & Half or if you loved Girlfriends or if you loved The Wayans Bros. or if you loved, you know, even Friends ... or Living Single. I think that the elements are there," Essence says. "But in addition to that, you have something that's unique to the show, which is that you have a real-life father and son playing father and son."

Poppa's House airs Mondays on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

