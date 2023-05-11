'Family Guy' matriarch Lois Griffin beats Michelle Obama and others to top "Favorite Moms" survey

With Mother's Day on Sunday, a new survey has revealed Americans' favorite famous mom is none other than Lois Griffin from Family Guy.

Since moms' special day coincides with National Brioche Day — don't you dare forget — brioche brand St Pierre commissioned a survey of 2,000 Americans as to which matriarchs, both real and fictional, were their faves.

The acerbic Lois topped the list, besting Michelle Obama (#2), Serena Williams (#3), Beyoncé (#4) and Jennifer Lopez (#5).

Others who made the Top 20 were Rihanna (#6); Florence Henderson's Carol Brady from The Brady Bunch (#10); Katy Perry (#12); Katey Sagal's Peggy Bundy from Married With Children; and Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor from the Terminator movies (#19).

Here's the Top 20:

1. Lois Griffin (Family Guy)

2. Michelle Obama

3. Serena Williams

4. Beyoncé

5. Jennifer Lopez

6. Rihanna

7. Drew Barrymore

8. Goldie Hawn

9. Kate Middleton

10. Carol Brady (The Brady Bunch)

11. Morticia Addams (The Addams Family)

12. Katy Perry

13. Kate Hudson

14. Angelina Jolie

15. Peggy Bundy (Married with Children)

16. Madonna

17. Meghan Markle

18. Joyce Byers (Stranger Things)

19. Sarah Connor (The Terminator)

20. Cameron Diaz

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.