'Fast X' races to number at the box office with $67.5 million opening weekend

Universal

By George Costantino

Fast X opened in first place at the weekend box office with an estimated $67.5 million domestic gross. However, the 10th film in the Fast and the franchise failed to match the previous installment, 2021's F9: The Fast Saga, which opened with $70 million.

Overseas, Fast X grabbed an estimated $251.39 million, for a global haul of $320 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $32.8 million. Its three-week tally stands at $267 million in North America and $659 million worldwide.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took third place with an estimated $9.7 million, bringing its three-week domestic gross to $549 million. It's now the third-highest-grossing animated movie ever with $1.248 billion, surpassing 2004's The Incredibles.

Landing in fourth place was Book Club: The Next Chapter, earning an estimated $3 million, bringing its two-week domestic box office haul to $13 million.

Evil Dead Rise rounded out the top five with an estimated $2.3 million. After five weeks it's grossed $64 million in North America and $140 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

