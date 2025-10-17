Finish The Lyrics: Alan Jackson edition

How well do you remember the lyrics to these Alan Jackson hits?

Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn Jason Kempin/Getty Images
By Jimmy Larrabee

Alan Jackson is celebrating his birthday on October 17th this week, and he has just announced his final farewell concert, set to take place in Nashville on June 27th.

To celebrate his big week, we thought we’d see how well you know the lyrics to some of Alan Jackson’s biggest songs ever.

See if you can finish the lyrics below and let us know what score you got by leaving a comment below.

