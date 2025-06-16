The first wave of Golden contestants announced for 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Age is just a number in paradise.

ABC has announced the first group of Golden contestants headed to season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. This marks the first time cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette have appeared on the show.

The first four Golden women hitting the beach are April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Leslie Fhima and Natascha Hardee. They all appeared on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Cast members from season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette taking part on the season include Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike and Ralph "RJ" Johnson.

Additionally, Gary Levingston, also from The Golden Bachelorette season 1, will appear on the beach later on in the season.

They join the previously announced younger cast members, which include Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Dale Moss, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jess Edwards, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Kat Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley and Zoe McGrady.

This landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise takes place in Costa Rica. Jesse Palmer returns to host, with bartender Wells Adams also back for another season. Hannah Brown joins the show as the head of Paradise Relations and to introduce an all-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres July 7 on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.

