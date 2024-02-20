Forgotten Harrison Ford 'Star Wars' script fetches more than $13K at auction

A draft script from the original Star Wars that Harrison Ford left behind in a rented English apartment in 1976 fetched more than $13,000 when the hammer fell, U.K.-based Excalibur Auctions tells ABC Audio.

The revised fourth draft script — titled The Adventures of Luke Starkiller, as taken from the Journal of the Whills' (Saga I) Star Wars — was conservatively expected to sell for around 10 grand.

As reported, a then-unknown Ford left the annotated script behind with personal messages and other items held for decades by the family who rented him two floors of their Notting Hill home.

The grandchildren of Han Solo's then-landlords recently put the memorabilia up for sale.

Ford's shooting schedule for George Lucas' 1977 Oscar-winning film fetched more than $6,100 at the same auction — it was estimated to sell for a little over $1,000 — while a letter to the actor from his agent that was expected to sell for $75 went for more than $225.

